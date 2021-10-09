Brothers take Honor Flight to Washington

RACINE — Racine native brothers Lawrence Lapetina and John Lapetina went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight for Vietnam veterans Sept. 25.

The Honor Flight honors veterans with a life-changing trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials and experience a day of honor and thanks. The trip is free for veterans and the nonprofit organization is supported by donations.

Lawrence, 75, was in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970. He was stationed in New Jersey at McGuire Air Force Base and then in Germany for the last year. He primarily served in the accounting/payroll department.

John, 82, served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. He was stationed in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division as a radio/teletype operator.

The brothers were accompanied on the honor flight by Larry’s daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Mike Weisbrod.

The returning veterans proceeded through a welcoming parade individually and were greeted with a color guard, band, cheerleaders, family and the public holding up signs, cheering, applauding and saluting each of them.

