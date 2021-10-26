Bristol Woods Trail Run is Nov. 6

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park) hosts its annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The 5K trail run or two-mile hike starts at 10 a.m. The course takes runners and walkers through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park.
The entry fee is $20. To register, go to pringlenc.org/trail-run.
Proceeds will benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!