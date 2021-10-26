 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Woods Trail Run is Nov. 6
0 Comments

Bristol Woods Trail Run is Nov. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park) hosts its annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The 5K trail run or two-mile hike starts at 10 a.m. The course takes runners and walkers through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park.

The entry fee is $20. To register, go to pringlenc.org/trail-run.

Proceeds will benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snapchat implements safety features for young teens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Night School
Faith & Community

Night School

I am positive that I graduated. Why, I have a photo of myself in our back yard in cap and gown. I have the commencement booklet with my name i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News