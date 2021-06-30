Brighter Future Fund grants available

RACINE — United Way of Racine County's Women United Brighter Future Fund will be accepting grant applications from July 7 to Aug. 31 for programs aiding in the development of the workforce of today and tomorrow, with an emphasis on women and children.

Eligible programs relate to the focus areas of school readiness (early childhood literacy), family financial literacy (budgeting, planning and financial coaching) and on-time graduation (mentoring and tutoring students). Programs must be held in Racine County by 501(c)(3) organizations. Grants of up to $2,000 are available. Approved grants will be available Oct. 15 and funds must be expended by May 30, 2022.

Past grant recipients include programs like the YWCA’s Racine Personal Financial Management program, Higher Expectations’ Bright by Text and Bethany Apartments’ School Stars program.

“The women who participate in Bethany programming come to us with few, if any, resources and are in dire financial need,” said Pam Handrow, executive director of Bethany Apartments. “It is our hope to stabilize the educational process for women and their children. It is also the purpose of Bethany programming to break the cycles of violence and poverty. Obtaining an education is an important positive step in making that happen.”

To learn more about the Brighter Future Fund or to apply, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/women-united.

