Breakfast in a Bag is new format this year for annual event

YORKVILLE — Racine County Breakfast on the Farm will be held in a drive-through format this year.
Breakfast in a Bag is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
The committee came to the decision to change the format of the event to a drive-through earlier this year due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As a committee, we did not want to cancel the event because the breakfast supports a series of community events,” said Dormie Roberts, public relations chair. “We still wanted to promote the agriculture industry in Racine County, provide scholarships to local students and purchase a large frying pan for future events.”
Tickets cost is $20 per bag. With one ticket, the consumer will get all the fixings to make a hearty breakfast at home for a family of four. Tickets must be purchased by 7 a.m. June 10. Go to https://ticketstripe.com/2021RacineBOTF.
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm relies on donations, sponsors and volunteers to make the event successful each year. With the help of the community purchasing a ticket, the committee hopes to continue the rich traditions of bridging the gap between consumers and producers through education and awareness of the agriculture industry.
