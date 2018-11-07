RACINE — Five members of Boy Scout Troop 129’s Blue Inferno Patrol have earned the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout.
They are Josep Ferrer, Mitchell Krien, Michael Nielsen, Garrett Schram and Sebastian Shea.
Becoming an Eagle Scout is no small feat, let alone having all members of a patrol complete it before their 18th birthday.
The Blue Inferno Patrol set their goals high six years ago when they watched the Hawk Owl Patrol and its six members become Eagle Scouts in 2012. The Blue Inferno Patrol wanted to accomplish the same honor.
The five scouts have been in scouting together since first grade at Gifford Elementary School and crossed over to Troop 129 together. They were guided along the Boy Scout trail to the rank of Eagle Scout by their former scoutmaster Steve Shirley and their current scoutmaster Jonathan Andersen.
To reach the Eagle Scout rank, scouts were required to complete a service project that involved help from fellow scouts, family and friends.
Ferrer is a graduate of The REAL School and a student at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Krien is a Case High School graduate and is attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Nielsen is a graduate of Park High School and is a student at UW-Whitewater. Schram, a Park graduate, and is currently seeking an electrical apprenticeship. Shea, a graduate of Case High School, is working full time and is planning to pursue an engineering degree.
