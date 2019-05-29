{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Boy Scout Pack 142 is planning a Join Us Night for new members from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road, pack sponsor.

Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are welcome. Scouts learn about safety, citizenship, outdoor skills, STEM, fitness, emergency preparedness, sports, ethics, conservation and more in year-round activities including den meetings, campouts, field trips, outdoor adventures and service projects.

For more information, call Sandra Piper at 262-989-6346.

