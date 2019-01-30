RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is scheduled to host its annual bowling fundraiser, Strike Out Big for Youth, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court. Check-in begins at noon.
Open to all ages, the event is a fundraiser to support city youth activities. Space is available for 24 teams with five bowlers to a lane. A fee of $20 per person covers three games, shoe rental and an event T-shirt. Raffles with prizes will be held.
Advance registration is required and teams are taken on a first-come basis. To register, teams should complete a team form with the names and signatures of each bowler added. Registration forms may be found on the PRCS website at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127; or at any of Racine’s five community centers. Registration and full payment will be accepted through Feb. 8 or until lanes are full. For more information, call 262-636-9131.
