RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host its annual bowling event for all ages to raise funds in support of youth activities at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court. Check-in begins at noon.

Space is available for nine teams with five bowlers to a lane. A fee of $20 per person covers three games, shoe rental and an event T-shirt. There will be raffles and prizes will be awarded.

Advance registration is required and teams are taken on a first-come basis. To register, complete a team form with the names and signatures of each bowler. The form can be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; visit the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127; or visit a Racine community center. The deadline to register is March 17.

For more information, call 262-636-9131.