MOUNT PLEASANT — The Koss Family Foundation Inc. will hold its second annual Bowl-A-Thon from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.

Proceeds help pay everyday living expenses for cancer fighting patients and their families throughout Wisconsin. Last year’s event raised nearly $10,000 providing assistance for 10 families.

Here's how people can get involved:

  • General bowler: Reserve a spot as a general bowler. The $15 fee includes three hours of unlimited bowling, shoe rental and lunch.
  • Lane sponsorships: A $250 donation sends a team of up to six bowlers to the event on a reserved lane with a business logo prominently displayed. Bowling, shoe rentals and lunch are included for the team.
  • Make a donation: People who can’t sponsor or participate can make a donation by going to www.kossff.org/donate. Donors will have the option to make a one-time or a recurring monthly donation.

For more information, go to www.kossff.org/upcoming-events/bowl-a-thon, call Becky Koss at 262-880-6466 or email becky.koss@kossff.org.

The Koss Family Foundation Inc. is a public charity providing financial support for cancer-stricken families throughout Wisconsin.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments