Book explains three-dimensional creations

Name: Peter Wilson
Age: 56
Current town/city of residence: Wauwatosa
Connection to Racine County: Born in Racine
Occupation: Fourth-grade teacher
Title of book and publisher: “The Box Project Workbook,” published by NLA Publishing
You have free articles remaining.
Synopsis of book (plot): This workbook describes how to create three-dimensional creations out of one piece of paper.
Is this your first book? No, my first book was “Mumbo Jumbo and Banana Peppers.”
Why did you write the book? I do this project with my fourth-grade students. They love it so much that I wanted to share with others, especially teachers and parents.
How long did it take you to write the book? About two years.
How did you get interested in writing? I realized how many people I could reach by writing from the heart.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available by contacting Peter Wilson at imaginactionwi@yahoo.com.
Is the book available at the library? Not at this time.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: http://the-box-project.weebly.com; facebook.com/theboxprojectrocks; youtube.com/channel/UCIAky7FL2EKGj7m3tV2DRGw.
If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net; send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or via fax at 262-631-1780.