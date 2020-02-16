Book explains three-dimensional creations

Name: Peter Wilson

Age: 56

Current town/city of residence: Wauwatosa

Connection to Racine County: Born in Racine

Occupation: Fourth-grade teacher

Title of book and publisher: “The Box Project Workbook,” published by NLA Publishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Synopsis of book (plot): This workbook describes how to create three-dimensional creations out of one piece of paper.

Is this your first book? No, my first book was “Mumbo Jumbo and Banana Peppers.”

Why did you write the book? I do this project with my fourth-grade students. They love it so much that I wanted to share with others, especially teachers and parents.

How long did it take you to write the book? About two years.

How did you get interested in writing? I realized how many people I could reach by writing from the heart.