RACINE — For its 169th show, the Bonk Arts and Culture Series will host a five-event poetry competition beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
A poetry pentathlon is a poetry competition with ﬁve different challenges. Up to 10 people will compete in the live show for a panel of judges and audience, and the winner will take home bragging rights and a cash prize. Contestants submit their work for the ﬁrst four events by the end of the submission period. The ﬁrst four events are a classic poem, a response poem, a visual poem and a rant poem. The ﬁnal challenge will be an on the spot prompt given at the live show.
Submissions are required to enter and will be open through the March 15 extended deadline. Go to https://bonkseries.org.