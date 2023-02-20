A poetry pentathlon is a poetry competition with ﬁve different challenges. Up to 10 people will compete in the live show for a panel of judges and audience, and the winner will take home bragging rights and a cash prize. Contestants submit their work for the ﬁrst four events by the end of the submission period. The ﬁrst four events are a classic poem, a response poem, a visual poem and a rant poem. The ﬁnal challenge will be an on the spot prompt given at the live show.