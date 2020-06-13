Bong to celebrate World Albatross Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will celebrate the first-ever World Albatross Day on Friday, June 19, to raise awareness and help slow the yearly deaths of thousands of albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters.

“These creatures are like nothing you have seen before," local photographer Laurie Smaglick-Johnson explains. "They are the embodiment of freedom, able to fly thousands of miles in in search of food for their young. Once a young albatross leaves its nest it will not touch land again for four to five years.”

Johnson has traveled the world in search of albatross and other seabirds for over two years. This native of Wisconsin has photographed 17 of the world’s 22 albatross.

Humans are responsible for the three most deadly actions that are putting albatross in danger of extinction. Albatross nest on remote islands but many have been invaded by nest predators. Supporting the removal of these predators is one way to help.

Oceans are being overfished and the use of certain fishing techniques are bringing on their decline at an alarming rate. Purchasing food from sustainable fisheries is a second way to help.