Bong to celebrate World Albatross Day

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will celebrate the first-ever World Albatross Day on Friday, June 19, to raise awareness and help slow the yearly deaths of thousands of albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters.
“These creatures are like nothing you have seen before," local photographer Laurie Smaglick-Johnson explains. "They are the embodiment of freedom, able to fly thousands of miles in in search of food for their young. Once a young albatross leaves its nest it will not touch land again for four to five years.”
Johnson has traveled the world in search of albatross and other seabirds for over two years. This native of Wisconsin has photographed 17 of the world’s 22 albatross.
Humans are responsible for the three most deadly actions that are putting albatross in danger of extinction. Albatross nest on remote islands but many have been invaded by nest predators. Supporting the removal of these predators is one way to help.
Oceans are being overfished and the use of certain fishing techniques are bringing on their decline at an alarming rate. Purchasing food from sustainable fisheries is a second way to help.
Albatross scoop up food to bring back to their young and often scoop up plastic at the same time. Young albatross often starve because their stomachs are filled with plastic instead of nutritious food. Properly disposing of or recycling plastic will help young albatross grow to adulthood.
For more information and albatross artwork, visit the Agreement on the Conservation of Albatross and Petrels at this link: eaaflyway.net/world-albatross-day-2020.
