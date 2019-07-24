BRIGHTON — In anticipation of the grand opening ceremony for the Nature Explore Classroom, workdays have been scheduled at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. Dates are:
- 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2
- 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
- 7-11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6 & 20
- 7-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16
- 7-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22
The Nature Explore Classroom is made of 11 “classroom” areas, which are dedicated to movement and music, open play, dirt and sand digging, building, gardening, messy materials, climbing and crawling, water exploration and nature art. Those volunteering should meet at the Visitor Center. Park stickers are not required while volunteering.
The group’s aim is to have most of the classrooms completed by the grand opening date on Aug. 24. Volunteers skilled in construction, carpentry, grading, path installation and landscaping are especially needed, but there will be something for everyone to do. Volunteers with a skid loader or other small construction equipment they can bring to operate would also be helpful.
The grand opening is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Shelter No. 2. The event will include a silent auction, refreshments and ribbon cutting with time to play in the classroom.
To volunteer or for more information, call Beth Goeppinger at 262-878-5607 or email Elizabeth.Goeppinger@wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.