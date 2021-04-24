Bong Naturalist Association recipient of grant

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association (BNA), friend’s group of Richard Bong State Recreation Area, has been selected by the Kenosha Community Foundation to receive a Creativity by Kids (CBK) small grant award of $500.

The purpose of the grant is to provide funds for groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world, emphasizing cross-cultural and multi-generational programs. Funds for grant program are derived from two endowment funds at the foundation: Clark-Barber Family Fund and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust.

In August 2019, the BNA and RBSRA launched the Nature Explore Classroom (NEC), a Wisconsin state park pioneer project dedicated to nature and free play for visitors of all ages, abilities and sensitivities. Bong will now be able to install the necessary materials to not only complete three classrooms but, most importantly, allow them to achieve their goal of offering a fully accessible and unique outdoor, free play.

Each outdoor classroom provide a means for children and adults to practice their artistic skills, learn about the natural environment, utilize their imagination and have fun building temporary structures and towers — all through the use of natural materials. The nature and art, water play and messy materials areas will now be fully accessible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0