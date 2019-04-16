BRISTOL — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, has announced Work Play Earth Day events, including its first-ever Garlic Mustard Pull-a-thon, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Volunteers can join DNR staff and members from the Bong Naturalist Association to help repair and enhance park, forest and trail properties. Activities will include planting, weeding, painting picnic tables and other structures, raking and cleaning up leaves, and picking up litter. Volunteers are asked to check in at the Visitor Center where they will be split into work crews for the morning. Volunteers should wear work boots or athletic shoes, long pants and bring their own work gloves. Volunteers will not need a state park admission sticker.
When the work is done, volunteers can stay to enjoy hiking or biking park trails, visiting the nature center or enjoying any of the recreational opportunities.
In addition, this year people can remove invasive garlic mustard at the park, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 27 and May 4. Bong has created a team that is in competition with other southeast Wisconsin teams to pull the most garlic mustard. Team members obtain sponsors. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the park and the Invasive Species Council.
For more information, call Melissa Pitner at 262-620-0124 or go to www.sewisc.org/garlic-mustard-pull-a-thon/pull-a-thon-teams/13-richard-bong-state-recreation-area.
