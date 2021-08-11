Bong hosting Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike Sept. 26

BRIGHTON — The 21st Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-mile Walk, hosted by the Bong Naturalist Association, will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

The event will begin and end at the Wolf Lake Beach. Packet pickup and day of race registration is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., with walkers leaving immediately after.

The routes traverse woodlands and grasslands with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended and dogs are not allowed. Mugs handmade by a local potter will be awarded to top runners in all age divisions. Refreshments, raffles and music will follow.

Registration by Sept. 6 guarantees a long-sleeve T-shirt designed by a local artist. A limited number of shirts will be available on race day while supplies last. The pre-registration fee is $30 or $18 for ages 14 and younger. Race day registration at the Visitor Center is $35; youth fee does not change. Registrations received after the deadline will be treated as a race day entrant. There is no park entrance fee that day.

To register online, go to thebongnaturalistassociation.redpodium.com/wolf-lake-trail-runhike.