Bong has success with firewood sales

BRIGHTON — It was a sunny fall day in 2020 when a group of volunteers from the Bong Naturalist Association (BNA), a local Friends of Wisconsin State Parks group, gathered outside at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kenosha County (RBSRA) with masks firmly in place.

The group talked about COVID-19 which was foremost on most people’s minds at the time. That was long before a vaccine was available and extra care was being taken. They talked how their funds were dwindling and how its largest source of income, which was through the sale of firewood to campers, plummeted. While camping was allowed, face-to-face selling of firewood was curtailed by COVID-19 rules. The drop in firewood sales caused BNA’s income to drop by more than 60%. That meant BNA’s ability to do projects at RBSRA would be diminished, yet its fixed costs of insurance, utilities, fees and other expenses did not decrease.

In an effort to restore sales to its former level it was decided to invest in an automatic firewood vending machine, and in March 2021 it was installed and immediately started selling firewood. As 2021 comes to an end and with a full season of firewood sales on the books, firewood sales exceeded everyone’s expectations. Revenue from firewood sales increased by nearly 60% when compared to prior average sales, and campers spoke favorably about the convenience of having access to firewood 24/7.

The Bong Naturalist Association is a nonprofit organization operated by an all-volunteer staff. Proceeds from firewood sales and all other fundraisers go back into RBSRA for the benefit of its guests. The BNA would like to invite anyone with firewood needs to check out the automatic firewood vending machine and bring some firewood home for their fireplace or fire pit.

A state park sticker or day pass is required to enter the park. For updated information on events, activities and projects, follow the Bong Naturalist Association on Facebook. For additional information regarding firewood sales, the BNA or RBSRA, email bongnaturalistassociation@gmai.com.

