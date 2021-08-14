Bong awarded grant for campsite improvements

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association was recently awarded a Friends of Wisconsin State Parks (FWSP) Max Incentive Grant of $9,360 for campsite improvements at Richard Bong State Recreational Area (RBSRA).
This grant will allow Bong the opportunity to make significant strides towards achieving the property master plan of increasing accessibility for individuals of all ages, abilities and sensitivities and enhancing the camping experience.
“The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are pleased to award over $148,000 in grant funds to 28 friends groups around the state for projects that will enhance the Wisconsin State Parks campgrounds,” said Patty Loosen, FWSP executive director. “The Friends Groups provide match funds through their local fundraising efforts, and this will allow for $210,000 in project work to be done. Many of the projects are for the purchase and replacement of campfire rings, picnic tables and other improvements in the campground areas. You will see much of this work happening over the summer of 2021. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to these efforts and for the wonderful state park campers who have donated to FWSP when they make their camping reservations. These donations by campers have helped to make these improvements possible.”
RBSRA park personnel will provide equipment and labor to move fire rings, assembled picnic tables and gravel to both campgrounds. BNA members and other non-BNA volunteers will assist by installing approximately 33 new fire rings throughout both campgrounds and six picnic tables in the group camping area.
The new fire ring features include a pivoting cooking grate to keep the handle outside of the fire and will enhance the safety and accessibility of use. The new picnic tables feature ADA compliant seating at each end, usable by people with disabilities.
Elias Wilson, superintendent of Bong State Rec Area, stated, “Positive effects are happening at Richard Bong State Recreation Area because of dedicated volunteers who are actively working to improve the park experience for all, as well as working with groups like the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks through the grant application process,” said Elias Wilson, Bong superintendent. “We are grateful for this grant opportunity.”
The projects are scheduled to be completed by October.
If interested in becoming a BNA volunteer, email bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com.