Bong announces Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge 2021

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association announces the Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge 2021.

The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are hosting an event to challenge visitors to explore its state properties. Family and friends can connect while learning new ways to discover Wisconsin’s parks, trails, forests and recreation areas.

The Challenge begins on Spring Equinox, March 20, and ends on the Fall Equinox, Sept. 22. There are 22 Challenges in 11 categories including hiking, camping, photography, community service at parks, paddle sports and many others.

There is no fee to enter but purchase of a state park vehicle admission sticker and/or trail pass is required. Participants must complete at least one challenge to get a participation certificate. Each time a challenge is completed the household name is entered into a final drawing for prizes. The more challenges completed, the more chances to win.

Register online or with the downloadable logbook. People can photos of their adventures and submit them for potential inclusion in the annual Natural Resource Magazine calendar contest.

Visit Wisconsin Friends Explore for more information and a downloadable logbook at https://sites.google.com/view/wisconsin-friends-explore/home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0