Bohemian Schoolhouse open house is Sept. 26

CALEDONIA — Racine Heritage Museum will host its annual 1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. It is located at Highway 31 and 5 Mile Road.

Racine Heritage Museum is partnering with the Bohemian National Cemetery in for the annual open house. Visitors can take a look inside the one-room schoolhouse, play late 19th-century school yard games and learn about the history of Bohemians in the area once known as Tabor.

The Bohemian National Cemetery will feature placards and guided tours highlighting specific local family histories. The museum will be hosting Jump Rope in a Skirt and Hoop Rolling contests for children with prizes for the winners.

There is no admission fee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0