Blood drive at library June 21

RACINE — Wisconsin is experiencing a severe blood shortage.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

To sign up to donate blood, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

