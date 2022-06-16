Blood drive at library June 21

RACINE — Wisconsin is experiencing a severe blood shortage.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
To sign up to donate blood, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
