RACINE — Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., will host its 17th annual Neighborhood Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
The party will feature brats, hot dogs, corn, picnic sides and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, magician Rick Allen will perform a show, and appearances are anticipated from a Racine Police Department K-9 officer and the Racine Fire Department.
Cross-The Block Party Band will perform during the lunch hour, and there will be an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, a balloon toss and door prizes.
