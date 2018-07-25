Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., will host its 17th annual Neighborhood Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

The party will feature brats, hot dogs, corn, picnic sides and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, magician Rick Allen will perform a show, and appearances are anticipated from a Racine Police Department K-9 officer and the Racine Fire Department.

Cross-The Block Party Band will perform during the lunch hour, and there will be an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, a balloon toss and door prizes.

