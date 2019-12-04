Blank Fest returns to McAuliffe's Pub
Blank Fest returns to McAuliffe's Pub

RACINE — Blank Fest Wisconsin XIII returns to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14.

Two nights of live music performed by local and regional bands, Blank Fest benefits area homeless people through its collection of blankets at each event. Blankets and other donated items are then distributed to area shelters and organizations serving the homeless. The band lineup:

  • Friday: Shots N Ladders and Fall Hazard.
  • Saturday: Donoma, Ghost Machines and SleeperSound.

Admission each night is one new or gently-used blanket or donations of bottled water, hats and gloves, socks, coffee, protein or granola bars, hygiene products and toiletries, cleaning supplies, toys and anything a shelter would need. Admission is $10 for those who do not bring a donation; money will be used to buy supplies for the shelters.

