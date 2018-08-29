RACINE — The Sentinel Mentors Black Youth Mentoring Initiative, and the Racine Family YMCA, will host an educational summit from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 1, at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 424 Center St.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Kevin Brown, who will speak on the state of education for black children. There will also be workshops, including:
- Individual Education Plans (IEPs): How to Navigate the System"
- "The Parent/Teacher Relationship: Tools for Effective Engagement"
- "College and Tech College Readiness: Get in, Stay in, and Graduate!"
To register, go to www.sentinelmentors.com.
Can someone please tell me the date of the White youth educational summit planned ??? Can you imagine the uproar if there was such a program!
