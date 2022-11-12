 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bishop Schuerman to preside at memorial Mass for Catholic Woman’s Club members

MOUNT PLEASANT — Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman, joined by members of the Racine Catholic clergy, will preside at a concelebrated memorial Mass for deceased members of the Racine Catholic Woman’s Club at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St.

The Catholic Woman’s Club annually commemorates members who have died during the previous year. This year, as part of the ongoing observance of the club’s 120th anniversary, Schuerman will be the chief celebrant.

Catholic women in Racine are invited to attend, along with any family who have a recently deceased relative who was a member of the organization.

Following the Mass, the club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting in Fr. Cox Hall at St. Paul’s Church. Cost of the meal, catered by Infusino’s, is $15. Mass attendees are invited to stay for the luncheon. Reservations are required by calling 262-758- 6187 by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Bishop James T. Schuerman

Schuerman
