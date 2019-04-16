CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center is scheduled to hold bird walks to witness bird migration at 8 a.m. Tuesdays, April 30-May 21, at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road.
The walks will be led by Rick Fare, an active birdwatcher for more than 35 years and education chair for the Hoy Audubon Society. Warblers, orioles, tanagers, hummingbirds and other birds will be returning to their breeding grounds.
People should meet at parking area No. 2. There is no cost to participate and all ages are welcome. Reservations are requested by calling Sarah Ronnevik at 262-681-8527, ext. 2.
