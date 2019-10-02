{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Orthodontist Dr. Gary Chu, 1130 Sunnyslope Drive, will sponsor Bike the Pike, an area bicycle ride at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Participants will start the 9- or 25-mile routes at Chu's office and proceed one-half mile to the new, paved Pike River Trailway system. Both routes will encircle scenic ponds with abundant native plant and grass areas. The longer route will follow south to Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha County to a refreshment stop near a turnaround point. The short route is  family-friendly and an ideal length for a newer rider or cancer survivor. Helmets are required. A post-ride celebration will be held with pizza, pie, refreshments and door prizes. In the case of inclement weather, the ride may be canceled but the celebration will still be held.

Online registration costs are $25 or $10 for children or the shorter ride. Go to  Bikereg.com/bikethepike. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. and costs $30. Proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

