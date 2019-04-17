BRIGHTON — The Kenosha Racine Bike Club will hold the annual Bikes, Brats & Beer Bicycle Rice on Sunday, June 23.
The ride offers distances of 25, 44, 62 and 100 miles through the rolling hills of Kenosha and Racine counties. Also offered is an optional family friendly 21-mile ride along the White River Trail to Adrian's Custard in Burlington and back.
Rides start and end at Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. Each distance has multiple rest stops as well as a sweeper vehicle to ensure no cyclist gets left on the road. There will also be a meal at the end of the ride for each paid rider that includes brats from Danny's Meats and beer from R'Noggin Brewery.
Advance registration is $25 or $30 on the day of the ride. Go to www.krbikeclub.com/annual-ride. Proceeds benefit bicycle related activities in Racine and Kenosha counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.