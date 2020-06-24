Big Sisters seek female volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine Inc. is looking for women to volunteer to become big sisters.

Big sisters spend time on a regular basis with their little sisters, who are girls between the ages of 5 and 14 years old. They are not substitute mothers, rather adult friends who provide encouragement and guidance to girls who can benefit from this type of one-one-one relationship.

Big sisters are matched with girls who are referred to the program by teachers, counselors, clergy or their parents. Little sisters are girls who want to be in the program. They may be from a single-parent home or they may have problems in school.

Big sisters offer motivation, help and encouragement.

To be a big sister, you must be 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Applicants are required to attend a one-hour orientation with the director of volunteers. They must also go through a screening process and police background check.

For more information on the Big Sisters of Greater Racine program or to volunteer, call 262-633-8434 or send email to Karen David, karendavid@bigsistersracine.org.

