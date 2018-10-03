RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine have planned a 50th anniversary gala to honor volunteers who have participated in the program over its 50 years of serving girls in the Racine community.
“We’re hoping that anyone connected with Big Sisters will join us on Oct. 18 as we celebrate the roles they have played in our organization," said Marsha Connet, board president. "We hope to see past and current Big Sisters, board members and even Little Sisters who are now adults."
Guests of honor will be those women who helped form Big Sisters in 1968.
“Although we have touched base with some of our founders, we hope to hear from others who may be able to join us,” Connet said. “It was the late Judge John Ahlgrim who saw a need for a way to reach girls in need of guidance. After meeting with a core group of women including Dodie MacVicar, Joan Patton and Sally Madden, the idea of a mentoring program, soon to become known as Big Sisters of Greater Racine, was born. Big Sisters of Greater Racine in an independent organization and is not affiliated with any national group. All funds raised to support Big Sisters stay right here in the Racine community.”
Anyone with connections to Big Sisters is invited to call 262-497-4282 for information and to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.