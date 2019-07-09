{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine is scheduled to hold its fifth annual Luncheon and Fashion Show at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

Big and Little Sisters will be modeling back to school and other fashions provided by Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin. A silent auction and raffle will also be held. Guest speaker for the luncheon is Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets by July 22, call 262-633-8434. Sponsorships are still available. Cost of sponsoring a table for Big and Little Sisters is $120. General sponsorships are also available.

Formally constituted in 1968, Big Sisters of Greater Racine is an independent, voluntary organization supported by member’s dues and by gifts from individuals, organizations and churches.

Big Sisters are women 18 and older who spend time on a regular basis with their Little Sister participating in various activities or simply “hanging out.” They are not substitute mothers, but are adult friends. They provide friendship, guidance and encouragement to a young girl who could benefit from this type of one-on-one relationship.

Little Sisters, are girls between the ages of 5 and 18 who are referred to the program by teachers/counselors, social workers, clergy or other adults — including parents. The girls may stay in the program until they are 18 years old or until they graduate from high school. They come from all areas of Racine and are economically, culturally and ethnically diverse. A Little Sister may come from a single parent home, need the attention from a caring adult, need motivation, help or encouragement and benefit from the warmth and personal interest of a Big Sister. For information about becoming involved, call 262-633-8434.

