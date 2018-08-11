RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine is celebrating its 50th anniversary with two upcoming events.
The fourth annual luncheon and fashion show is Saturday, Aug. 18, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Big and little sisters will model back to school and other fashions by Goodwill Industries of Southeast Wisconsin.
A silent auction and raffle will also be held with items including front row seats for a Milwaukee Brewers game, art piece by Bill Reid and an autographed Green Bay Packers football.
Guest speaker for the luncheon is Brittany Holterman, a standout athlete, coach and certified athletic trainer. She has coached women’s basketball, and as a student at The Prairie School in Wind Point, played “every sport imaginable,” and was the only girl on many of these teams. Holterman is currently in training for American Ninja Warriors and has taken first place in several competitions since she started this journey in 2017. Most recently she has placed second in the World Finals of the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association.
Vendors will be on site for a shopping opportunity including Norwex, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, JP’s Just Projects whimsical bird houses, 31 and Scentsy.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 262-633-8434.
Other sponsors include Lehmann’s Bakery, Melissa Dixon, Charlie Palmer-Ball, Linda Townsend Christ, Nancy Wheeler, Ann Maccani, Jan Hagopian, Mid States Tube, Air Logic, Shurpac, Shopko and Wisconsin Plating Works.
Special event
Another special event for current and all former big sisters, donors and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18, at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave. This cocktail party will feature a thank you ceremony, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. For more information, contact Big Sisters at 262-633-8434 or email Jeanne.tf@bigsistersracine.org.
About Big Sisters
Formally constituted in 1968, Big Sisters of Greater Racine is an independent, voluntary organization supported by member dues and by gifts from individuals, organizations and churches.
Big Sisters are women 18 and older who spend time on a regular basis with their little sister participating in various activities or simply “hanging out.” They are not substitute mothers, but rather adult friends. They provide friendship, guidance and encouragement to a young girl who could benefit from this type of one-on-one relationship.
Little sisters are girls between the ages of 5 and 18 who are referred to the program by teachers/counselors, social workers, clergy or other adults including parents. The girls may stay in the program until they are 18 years old or until they graduate from high school. They come from all areas of Racine and are economically, culturally and ethnically diverse. A little sister may come from a single parent home; need the attention from a caring adult; need motivation, help or encouragement, and benefit from the warmth and personal interest of a big sister. For information about becoming involved, contact Jeanne Tyree-Francis at 262-633-8434.
