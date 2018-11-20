YORKVILLE — The Big Bundle Up winter clothing drive is back again.
Donations of new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items are sought for the eighth annual campaign conducted by Real Racine and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Clothing items may be dropped off at the Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., through Jan. 2. The winter wear collected in Racine County will be donated to local charities.
Since its inception in 2011-12, more than 134,400 items have been collected by The Big Bundle Up at Travel Wisconsin Visitor Centers, local visitor bureaus and chambers of commerce throughout the state.
