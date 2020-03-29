Big Brothers Big Sisters at risk of closing after two canceled fundraisers

“The board is doing everything within our power to keep Big Brothers Big Sisters alive for the next generation of children,” said Ronald Tatum, BBBS board president.

April deadline looming

For the agency to be able to celebrate its 60th anniversary in July will depend on donations and special events to underwrite its expenses.

Traditionally, the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser gives BBBS a good start by covering first quarter expenses, Tatum said. “It gets us through the first few months of the year until other funding sources kick in later in the year. The cancellation of two big events so early in the year has caused tremendous hardship, and we need help.”

To meet immediate obligations, the nonprofit seeks to raise $10,000 by mid-April or it will be in jeopardy of closing.

To reach its goal, the organization plans to host a crowdfunding campaign on Facebook this weekend. Friends and associates can also give via the organization’s webpage, beabignow.org, under the donation tab. Donations can also be sent by mail to Brothers Big Sisters, 3131 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI, 53405.

No amount is too little; every amount counts, Tatum said.

