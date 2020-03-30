Big Brothers Big Sisters at risk of closing after two canceled fundraisers

RACINE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha, a nonprofit organization, is near closing due to two fundraising cancellations associated with the cornonavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1959, BBBS is one of the county’s youth mentoring organizations. Its closure would impact hundreds of local children ages 5 to 19, their adult mentors and the Racine and Kenosha communities.
Two Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraisers, which make up nearly 26% of the nonprofit’s budget, had to be canceled in March.
The organization is struggling to meet financial obligations, including paying the lease on its headquarters at 3131 Taylor Ave. in the Taylor Complex, which the Village of Elmwood Park owns and manages.
“The building is home to our administrative offices and hosts training and activities for our littles (children),” said Sonya Thomas, the agency’s executive director.
Other fees the organization is dealing with include insurance payments, national affiliate fees, background screens, match support software fees, payroll, accounting services and other operational fees.
April deadline looming
For the agency to be able to celebrate its 60th anniversary in July will depend on donations and special events to underwrite its expenses.
To meet immediate obligations, the nonprofit seeks to raise $10,000 by mid-April or it will be in jeopardy of closing.
Donations can be made by going to the agency webpage, beabignow.org, under the donation tab. Donations can also be sent by mail to Brothers Big Sisters, 3131 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI, 53405.
Concerned about COVID-19?
