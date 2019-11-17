Bethany Apartments receives SC Johnson grant

RACINE — Bethany Apartments received a $40,000 grant award from SC Johnson to help continue its mission of providing transitional housing and support for women and children who have experienced domestic abuse.

Families may stay at Bethany for up to two years while they heal from abuse and ready themselves for futures that are safe, secure, financially stable and free from violence. There are no other transitional living programs in Racine County that specifically target women and their children who have survived domestic abuse.

The SC Johnson award will assure that women have the resources that they need to heal their lives and meet their goals. Twelve affordable modern apartments are available to women while they work with staff to meet their goals. Women work to advance their education, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.

Find out more about Bethany at bethanyapartments.org.

