Bethany Apartments is thankful for community support

Grateful for support

“We are grateful for the ongoing support in this, a year when thoughtfulness and consideration is so important,” said Pam Handrow, Bethany Apartments executive director. “The pandemic has greatly impacted survivors of domestic violence. Although we make every effort to assure that the families we serve are well and provided for, many things have changed. Families experience increased isolation, jobs are difficult to get and keep, children are adapting to virtual education and no one is certain about the future.”

Acts of kindness

“Acts of kindness are greatly appreciated in these unprecedented times,” Handrow added.