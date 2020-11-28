Bethany Apartments is thankful for community support

Even without the extra burden of COVID-19, economic uncertainty and a contentious presidential election, the holiday season can be full of stress. Studies show that nearly 40% of people report an increase in stress during the holidays. Sadly, for those who have experienced domestic abuse in the past all this stress can open old wounds.
In a blog titled “A Holiday Guide for Abuse Survivors,” these holiday guidelines were suggested:
- Stay on the healing path — “You’ve already done the hardest part; you survived the trauma…You’ve done the impossible, and you can do the holidays, too.”
- It’s normal to feel this way
- Maintain your routine
- Reinforce your boundaries — “Maintain your boundaries throughout the holiday season and know your own limitations. Don’t do something just because it’s tradition. Listen to your feelings; honor them…”
- Don’t be afraid to ask for support.
A program of Catherine Marian Housing Inc., the Bethany Apartments mission is to offer women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.
Women work to advance their educations, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling, and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.
Grateful for support
“We are grateful for the ongoing support in this, a year when thoughtfulness and consideration is so important,” said Pam Handrow, Bethany Apartments executive director. “The pandemic has greatly impacted survivors of domestic violence. Although we make every effort to assure that the families we serve are well and provided for, many things have changed. Families experience increased isolation, jobs are difficult to get and keep, children are adapting to virtual education and no one is certain about the future.”
Acts of kindness
“Acts of kindness are greatly appreciated in these unprecedented times,” Handrow added.
Among those making the holidays brighter for residents are churches (St. Rita, Bethania Lutheran, St. Lucy) that continue their tradition of gifts for women and children, as well as cleaning supplies and personal care items. In-Sink-Erator continues its tradition of Thanksgiving food baskets and Sew ‘n Save of Racine customers are donating new coats for the children. AAUW Racine is preparing a meal and buying gifts for the residents; private donors and Thrivent are supplying personal care gift bags and masks; Hope City Church is making sure each apartment has a Christmas tree; and holiday baking kits are being supplied to each apartment. Private donors have adopted individual families for Christmas giving.
Since Bethany had to cancel its annual event that’s held in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the local Department of Corrections facilities held a fundraiser for the agency that raised over $1,500. The Progressive Life-Giving Word Cathedral also gave Bethany a gift.
How to help
To make a donation that will help women and children who have experienced domestic violence, go to bethanyapartments.org and click on donate. Bethany is also on Facebook.
Items currently on Bethany’s wish list are mops, floor cleaner, cleaning products (glass cleaner, bleach, disinfectants), toilet paper, canned fruit, spaghetti sauce, canned tuna, dish towels and grocery gift cards.
For more information, call Bethany Apartments at 262-633-9446.
