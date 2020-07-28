Bethany Apartments awarded $40,000 grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Bethany Apartments received a $40,000 grant award from SC Johnson to help continue its mission of providing transitional housing and support for women and children who have experienced domestic abuse.

The award, which marks nearly 30 years of support from SC Johnson, will assure that women have the resources that they need to heal their lives. Twelve affordable modern apartments are available to women while they work with staff to meet their individual goals.

Women work to advance their education, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents, receive guidance and counseling and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.

Families may stay at Bethany for up to two years while they heal from abuse and ready themselves for futures that are safe, secure, financially stable and free from violence. There are no other transitional living programs in Racine County that specifically target women and their children who have survived domestic abuse.

To learn more about Bethany Apartments, visit bethanyapartments.org or the Bethany Apartment’s Facebook page.

