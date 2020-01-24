Benjamin Hornak selected RLHS Student of the Month for November
Benjamin Hornak selected RLHS Student of the Month for November

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School has named junior Benjamin Hornak as the Student of the Month for November. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”

The nominating teacher shared:

"Benjamin enjoys being kind, and he looks for ways to help others. He listens well and commits to doing his best in every situation. When he has a conflict with someone else, he deals with it directly and patiently. Benjamin works hard as a student and team member. He is an excellent example of kindness in action."

Benjamin Hornak
