MOUNT PLEASANT — A benefit for Kristen Baker, formerly of Racine, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave.

Baker, 44, a single mother, has recently relapsed with late stage neurological Lyme disease. Her symptoms are debilitating and she struggles to continue to work. Due to increasing weakness in her legs, Baker cannot stand or walk for long.

The benefit will feature a gift basket raffle, and chance and silent auctions. Payment by cash is preferred.

Live country music will be provided by the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane.