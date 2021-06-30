 Skip to main content
Bend & Brew yoga sessions available
Bend & Brew yoga sessions available

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. offers Bend & Brew, outdoor yoga sessions through Sept. 29 on the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.

Sessions are held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays. These are free yoga sessions with a recommended donation of $5. After each session, participants will receive a certificate to use toward a coffee or beer at participating businesses.

A few yoga mats are available but its recommended that patrons bring their own. People should plan to arrive 10 minutes early for sign in.

