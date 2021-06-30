Bend & Brew yoga sessions available

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. offers Bend & Brew, outdoor yoga sessions through Sept. 29 on the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Sessions are held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 and 10:15 a.m. Saturdays. These are free yoga sessions with a recommended donation of $5. After each session, participants will receive a certificate to use toward a coffee or beer at participating businesses.
A few yoga mats are available but its recommended that patrons bring their own. People should plan to arrive 10 minutes early for sign in.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!