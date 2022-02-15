 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belle of the Ball prom dress boutiques scheduled

RACINE — Belle of the Ball is a free prom dress boutique that is open to students attending prom. The boutique will be held March 5-6 and 12-13 at Goodland Montessori, 4800 Graceland Blvd.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are suggested at https://rb.gy/0detpn. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Donations of dresses, shoes and accessories can be dropped it off at Express Employment Professionals of Racine and Kenosha, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 200, Mount Pleasant.

