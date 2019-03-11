RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks brass band will presents its new Spring Concert Series, “Legends,” 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, in the Living Faith Lutheran Church sanctuary, 2915 Wright Ave.
The concert will feature more than 40 brass and percussion musicians and will be conducted by Douglas Johnson and special guest conductor Donald Young. The band commissioned Young to compose two new brass band works and debut their performance at this concert. “Johnny’s March” is dedicated to the legendary brass teacher John Hemkes. “Serenade for Two” is dedicated to the late Brad Hutchinson and will feature Jim Mertins on cornet and Deb Floyd on euphonium.
The Belle City Brassworks repertoire will feature music custom arranged for brass band and will continue dedicating the selections to departed members of the group. “Bliss” by Jacob de Haan is dedicated to the late Steve Schoening; “Spring Song” by Jan de Haan is dedicated to the late Marilyn Mrkvicka; “Convergents” by Frank Cesarini is dedicated to the late Ken Stearns; “Belvedere” by de Haan, featuring Eric Weiss, and dedicated to the late Harlow Klema; ”Partita” by Edward Gregson is dedicated to the late Roger Palmen.
The cost is $10, or $8 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at Schmitt Music in Racine and Pacetti’s Maestro of Music in Kenosha.
