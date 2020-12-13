Believing is seeing

In our big black 1938 Chevrolet, I would have the back seat all to myself with plenty of room to arrange my dolls and their suitcases. I would take many books as well, as Mother, having been a teacher at Emery Junior High years before in Fort Atkinson, loved books and was likely to read some of them aloud to me as we drove.

In the summer, in those years and for many years after, we drove out to the country on bright sun-filled days, slowly winding through Waterford, Mukwonago, Eagle, Palmyra, and finally in to Jefferson and out to the farm on Highway 89. On warm summer nights we would return to Racine, passing the glowing barn lights that shone like fireflies out in the fields. Our windows would be down, letting in the soft air that was filled with the moist scent of summer crops. We were just the three of us in the car, cozy together, as if time were suspended.

The winter trips were also cozy inside the warm car, admiring scenes of bright red barns as we left Racine and looking out to see the moon highlighting the white snow as we drove home mile upon mile.