Believing is seeing

Christmas was coming! We had already picked out our Christmas tree; it stood outside just ready to come inside. The Boy Scouts had delivered our wreathe for the front door. I was opening one, just one, Advent calendar door every day. And I was hoping that Santa Claus would deliver a beautiful new doll to me. All in all, our house seemed to glow with Christmas expectation.
But then on one of those evenings when I was in our cozy kitchen with Mother, as she carefully wrote out her hundreds of Christmas cards at the table, and I played with my dolls and books next to the old heat register, the telephone rang loudly and unexpectedly in our front hallway next to my father’s study.
Now today, more than 60 years later, I can still vividly relive the effect of that phone call. Because when my father answered it, he was to learn that Grandma Burow was soon to pass away out on the farm. I can still recall exactly the somber feeling that instantly descended over us three; heavy sadness covering us like a thick blanket.
The warm feeling of Christmas was instantly put aside. Now we prepared to leave as quickly as we could, to make the 65-mile trip from Racine to the Burow family farm outside of Jefferson.
Gathering at the farm
Even at my young age, almost 4, I already knew what our drives to the farm were like, as we went often to see Grandma and Grandpa Burow, Uncle “Bun” and Aunt Virginia who ran the farm, my cousins; to the place where so many family members frequently gathered in the big kitchen or out on the yard. I loved our trips.
In our big black 1938 Chevrolet, I would have the back seat all to myself with plenty of room to arrange my dolls and their suitcases. I would take many books as well, as Mother, having been a teacher at Emery Junior High years before in Fort Atkinson, loved books and was likely to read some of them aloud to me as we drove.
In the summer, in those years and for many years after, we drove out to the country on bright sun-filled days, slowly winding through Waterford, Mukwonago, Eagle, Palmyra, and finally in to Jefferson and out to the farm on Highway 89. On warm summer nights we would return to Racine, passing the glowing barn lights that shone like fireflies out in the fields. Our windows would be down, letting in the soft air that was filled with the moist scent of summer crops. We were just the three of us in the car, cozy together, as if time were suspended.
The winter trips were also cozy inside the warm car, admiring scenes of bright red barns as we left Racine and looking out to see the moon highlighting the white snow as we drove home mile upon mile.
Tonight, however, our trip would feel entirely different. Oh, I would have the old “black robe” to cover up with in the back seat with my dolls and books tucked around me, and like always, it would be a cozy feeling to be just the three of us. But to go out into the black night sensing my parents’ heavy hearts and to travel toward my dying grandmother was scary. (I knew that my grandmother had been sick for a long time, with my aunts and uncles and cousins tiptoeing in to see her in the front bedroom. Once or twice I had stood uneasily next to her bed.) Underneath it all I thought with fear and apprehension: What does dying on this very night really mean?
F
rozen fear
I did not want our drive to end. It was better to pretend that we were simply together, with nothing fearful to face at the end. But finally we were coming in to Jefferson and then our trip was over because we were turning in to the farm’s driveway, crunching over the snow, and parking under the dark swaying trees. And in that instant, the vague apprehension I had felt on our trip turned into frozen fear. Fear of this dreadful thing called death, fear of seeing my grandmother in a state that I could not even imagine. Fear of entering the farm’s kitchen.
And then my mother, my dear and wise mother, was turning to me in the back seat and she was gently saying, “Now Carol, when we go into the kitchen, don’t be afraid — because you are going to see angels. There will be wonderful angels everywhere. They will have come for Grandma Burow to take her to heaven.” And lovingly taking my hand, as we made our bleak walk to the farm house on that bitterly cold night, she gently and softly repeated her message.
The angels
Now we were opening the home’s side door, which was actually an entry into a woodshed that was attached to the farm house. In the dark, we were cautiously walking on heavy wooden plank boards that led to the kitchen door, because just to our left was a dangerous drop-off. A dirt floor lay at its bottom with stacks of chopped wood piled on top of it. We were smelling the strange mixture of wood, dirt and dust that pervaded the shed. Walking in the dark next to the drop-off, my fears mounted in the blackness.
And then my father was opening the door to the kitchen and we were suddenly in the brightest light. My aunts and uncles stood everywhere. But I hardly saw them. What I saw were angels, angels above me, angels covering the ceiling. Large, strong angels. Not snow-white angels, but sturdy angels with huge brown wings, all slowly moving about. Angels that looked kindly in charge. What I saw was mesmerizing and miraculous.
Grandma Burow had died and the angels had indeed come for her.
A lasting gift
And so all through these many years since that night, I am amazed to see those same angels still appear before my eyes just at my deepest times of sorrow. Not petite, white angels, but large brown-winged sturdy ones, calmly but forcefully moving about. Giving me comfort. Giving me reassurance. I saw them when they came for my dearest mother and I saw them when they arrived to accompany my wonderful father.
Especially in December and at Christmas, however, I find that they are present. When others pass away during that Christmas month, as did Grandma Burow, I am sure to see them. And they are often present even just for a moment whenever I hear the familiar Christmas carols, “Angels We Have Heard On High” and “Hark the Harold Angels Sing.”
Looking back on that fearful December night I remain in wonder at my mother’s beautiful, comforting descriptive words that let me see the angels. It is one of her most special, lasting Christmas gifts to me.
