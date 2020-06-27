BEFORE AND AFTER
BEFORE AND AFTER

BEFORE AND AFTER

The family of the late David A. Gedemer submitted these photos in his honor to Community. Gedemer died at he age of 84 on Jan. 18. One of his wishes was to have these before (1970) and after (2019) photos of his children published in the newspaper. The updated photo was given to Gedemer as a Christmas present from his children. Back row, from left, are Gretchen Gedemer Neu and Roberta Gedemer. Front row, from left, are Kathleen Davis, David J. Gedemer and Lorraine Slater.

