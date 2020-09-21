Beer and Bacon Walk planned for November in Downtown Racine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Attention beer and bacon lovers: Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to host its first ever Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The event is planned to include sampling of brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites at 20 Downtown locations.

Event goers will have the opportunity to sample brews from a number of local breweries including: Racine Brewing Company, R’Noggin Brewing, Public Brewing, Kings and Convicts Brewing Company, City Lights Brewing and Lakefront Brewery.

Each location will also offer bacon-infused apps such as maple bacon mini crullers, chicken and bacon street tacos, bacon hash brown fritters, dark chocolate covered bacon with candied pecans just to name a few, all catered by Red Onion Café and The Ivanhoe.

Tickets for the event are $30 and are on sale at RacineDowntown.com or by calling 262-634-6002.

“We are excited to bring a new event to Downtown, and one that pairs local breweries with local restaurants,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. “This is a great way to have fun with friends, while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever.”

For questions or more information, email events@racinedowntown.com.

