 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beer and Bacon Walk planned for November in Downtown Racine
0 comments
Downtown Racine

Beer and Bacon Walk planned for November in Downtown Racine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beer and Bacon Walk

RACINE — Attention beer and bacon lovers: Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to host its first ever Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The event is planned to include sampling of brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites at 20 Downtown locations.

Event goers will have the opportunity to sample brews from a number of local breweries including: Racine Brewing Company, R’Noggin Brewing, Public Brewing, Kings and Convicts Brewing Company, City Lights Brewing and Lakefront Brewery.

Each location will also offer bacon-infused apps such as maple bacon mini crullers, chicken and bacon street tacos, bacon hash brown fritters, dark chocolate covered bacon with candied pecans just to name a few, all catered by Red Onion Café and The Ivanhoe.

Tickets for the event are $30 and are on sale at RacineDowntown.com or by calling 262-634-6002.

“We are excited to bring a new event to Downtown, and one that pairs local breweries with local restaurants,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp. “This is a great way to have fun with friends, while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever.”

For questions or more information, email events@racinedowntown.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News