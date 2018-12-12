RACINE — According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), 28 percent of people 65 or older live alone. Each year, these seniors have fewer family members and friends to provide company and care to them, which often can lead to social isolation. The holidays can be especially hard for those who are living independently and may feel lonely.
That’s why the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Racine is inviting the community to come together to provide gifts and holiday cheer to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family this holiday season through its Be a Santa to a Senior program.
“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors," said Victor Erato of the Racine Home Instead Senior Care office. "It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community. Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”
People can participate by going to one of the participating locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from through Dec. 20. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring the first names of a senior and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping; community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays. Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at these Racine locations:
- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 6800 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- Deltahawk Engines Inc., 2300 South St.
- Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St.
- Sew and Save, 3701 Durand Ave.
- Lakeview Pharmacy, 517 Wisconsin Ave.
- Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.
- RE/MAX Newport Realty, 1020 West Blvd.
- Nutritional Designs, 5220 Washington Ave., Suite 101
- Otto Paap Co., 2524 S. 76th St., Raymond
- Law Offices of Devin M. Stasek, 5605 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
For more information about the program, go to www.beasantatoasenior.com or call 262-652-1905.
For more information about how to help seniors in isolation, go to imreadytocare.com.
