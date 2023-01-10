 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Be a mentor to a child with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties

January is National Mentoring Month.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties is a community-based mentor program where the adult mentors (Bigs) provide one to one mentoring to the youth (Littles). This program is for youth ages 6-17. The Bigs have an opportunity to develop a sustainable relationship with their little while sharing in activities such as going to the park, a sporting event, the library or playing mini golf.

Bigs listen, guide and find fun ways to spend time with their littles. This relationship is associated with a reduction in drug and alcohol use and antisocial behaviors. Youth are reported to have better relationships with other adults and positive emotional support among their peers.

To learn more, go to beabignow.org/volunteer.

