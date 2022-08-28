 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BBBS golf outing and cigar dinner Sept. 15

  • 0

YORKVILLE — Timer's Beverage Center is once again teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help raise money for the nonprofit organization with a golf outing and cigar dinner on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a golf outing, followed by cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and a prime rib dinner catered by Red Onion at 6:30 p.m.

Cost for golf and dinner is $100 with an option for dinner only at $65. Tickets are available at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., through Sept. 9.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc. announces it's bringing Racine’s first pet festival to the city. The goal is to bring pet services to the communit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Better sleepers are less likely to have a stroke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News