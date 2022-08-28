BBBS golf outing and cigar dinner Sept. 15

YORKVILLE — Timer's Beverage Center is once again teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to help raise money for the nonprofit organization with a golf outing and cigar dinner on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a golf outing, followed by cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and a prime rib dinner catered by Red Onion at 6:30 p.m.
Cost for golf and dinner is $100 with an option for dinner only at $65. Tickets are available at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., through Sept. 9.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network.