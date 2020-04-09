BASD announces changes to meal distribution

BURLINGTON — Beginning Monday, the Burlington Area School District will implement changes to the distribution of its meal assistance program.
Moving forward, adults can visit pickup locations three times a week for a school week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals for their students.
The district has also added three new pickup locations and changed one of its existing four locations to simplify access to those meals.
“Picking up meals three times per week instead of five will be easier on families with limited transportation and allows more time to remain safer-at-home,” said Ruth Schenning, business manager for the Burlington Area School District. “Plus, the new locations may be more convenient for many to walk to.”
Since the BASD Meal Assistance program kicked off on March 17, it provided 478 meals the first week, 519 meals the second and over 600 in the past week. Demand is anticipated to grow further with these simplified distribution procedures for district families.
Starting Monday, district staff and volunteers will serve Aramark-prepared meals from the following seven locations on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Cooper School —249 Conkey St., Burlington, by the main entrance.
- Michael's On the Lake restaurant — 3101 Eagle Road, Kansasville, in the parking lot.
- Behind Burlington Fireplace & Solar — corner of Paul Street and Midwood Drive in the City of Burlington.
- Bohners Lake Lois Fago Park — near the pavilion at the corner of Park and Robers street in the Town of Burlington.
- Waller School — 195 Gardner Ave., Burlington, door by the cafeteria.
- Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, parking lot near the covered entrance.
- Lyons Center School — 1622 Mill St., Lyons, by the main entrance).
As in the past, there will be no charge to families for these meals. Meals primarily include white milk, chocolate milk, cereal, snack crackers, fruit, veggies and a sandwich.
These free meals are for ages 18 or under, or adults age 19 to 21 enrolled in a public or private educational program. Meals will be provided as a “Grab and Go,” but participants should be aware that meals will contain perishable items and will need to be refrigerated promptly.
For more information, go online to www.basd.k12.wi.us/district/free-meal-info.cfm#d712591.
